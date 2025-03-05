Petroleum Varsity Sets Target

Share

The Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE) is aiming to become one of the best universities in the world.

The outgoing ViceChancellor Akpofure RimRukeh said in Warri the school in its 18 years of existence had achieved a lot.

He commended Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for constructing a road leading to the university, and Chevron Oil company for building a hostel for the school.

The professor said all the programmes in the school have been accredited by the National University Commission.

