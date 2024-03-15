Petroleum Producers Seek Reversal of Nigeria’s Declining Oil Production

The Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) has expressed worries over Nigeria’s oil production decline, saying there is an urgent need to reverse it and strive towards national production goals of 4 million barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) and 13 billion cubic feet (BCF) of gas per day. IPPG) is a leading association representing indigenous operators in Nigeria’s petroleum industry committed to advancing the interests of its members and contributing to the sustainable development of Nigeria’s energy sector.

Recall that Nigeria lost its status as the most increased crude oil production member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for February 2024, according to the Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for February. Using direct communication, Nigeria’s crude oil production declined from 1.427mbpd in January to 1.322mbpd, which is a whooping decline of 104,000b/d.

In a statement yesterday, the President of the group, Mr. Abdulrazaq Isa said all stakeholders must synergise for collaborative and concerted efforts to reverse the crude oil production decline. He articulated a compelling vision for Nigerian independents to reclaim pre-2006 production levels, particularly in onshore and shallow water areas, through robust growth initiatives. He emphasised the imperative of expediting IOC divestment transactions to maximise national interests and optimize value.

He said: “It’s time to empower Nigerian Independents, fortify the industry, and chart a sustainable energy future for Nigeria.” He also underscored the significance of recent International Oil Company (IOC) divestments by ExxonMobil, ENI, and Shell and identified these transactions as pivotal opportunities for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry transformation.

He was quoted to have spoken at the Nigerian Petroleum Producers Forum panel session during the recent Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2024). He highlighted the indispensable role of Nigerian Independents in shaping the nation’s energy future amidst global and domestic shifts. The statement noted that the IPPG set the path for charting a sustainable future for independent petroleum producers while leading the dialogue on Nigerian Energy Landscape at the just concluded NIES 2024.

He also highlighted the indispensable role of Nigerian Independents in shaping the nation’s energy future amidst global and domestic shifts. Isa said: “Innovation, collaboration, and resilience are the pillars upon which Nigerian Independents stand to shape our nation’s energy destiny. As we navigate through global shifts and domestic aspirations, it is imperative for us to unite, innovate, and collaborate tirelessly.” The statement explained that the panel session, curated to explore strategies empowering Nigerian Independents amidst industry complexities, aimed to identify policy interventions fostering sustainable growth.

It added that key areas of focus included sustainable financing frameworks for IOC divestments, enhanced security to mitigate disruptions, technology transfer facilitation, and ensuring asset integrity. While acknowledging the expertise of the panelists and anticipating robust contributions to addressing critical industry challenges, Isa urged active participation in the session to collectively chart a path forward, empowering Nigerian Independents, fortifying the industry, and contributing to Nigeria’s sustainable energy future.

Members of the panel, according to the statement, include; Dr. Ainojie Alex Irune Executive Director Oando Plc/ COO Oando Energy Resources; Mr. Shane Harris, CEO, Exxonmobil Nigeria; Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Executive Vice President (E & P), NNPC Limited; Mr. Matthieu BOUYER, CEO, Total Energies; Mr. Demola Adeyemi-Bero, Managing Director, First E&P Development Co Ltd; Mrs. Elohor Aiboni, Managing Director, SNEPCo; and Mr. Adegbite Falade, CEO, Aradel Holdings Plc.