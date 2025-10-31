Petroleum Ministry, NUPRC, NNPC Reject Bill To Create Decommissioning, Abandonment Commission

…new agency’ll scare off investors, Lokpobiri, Komolafe warns

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) have jointly opposed a proposed bill seeking to establish the National Commission for the Decommissioning of Oil and Gas Installations (NC-DOGI), 2024.

Their positions, according to a statement signed by NUPRC‘s Head, Corporate Communications and Media, Eniola Akinkuotu, on Friday, were presented at a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream).

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Dr Heineken Lokpobiri, argued that setting up a new commission for decommissioning and abandonment would duplicate existing functions already covered by the NUPRC under Sections 232 and 233 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

Lokpobiri noted that community concerns cited by lawmakers were already being addressed through the Host Community Development Trust Fund (HCDT), which has generated nearly ₦400 billion for community development projects.

The minister warned that creating another regulatory body could deter investment, stressing that Nigeria was currently witnessing renewed upstream, midstream, and downstream activities and new Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope administration.

He urged the committee to withdraw the bill, emphasizing that a predictable and stable legal framework was key to sustaining investor confidence.

NUPRC Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe also opposed the bill, saying it contradicts global best practices, as decommissioning and abandonment were typically managed by the upstream regulator.

He explained that separating these responsibilities could fragment oversight of Field Development Plans (FDPs) and undermine regulatory efficiency.

“This will make the NUPRC not have full line of sight on the FDP as Decommissioning and abandonment are an integral part of any FDP and will jeopardise the intended objective of the development plan.”

Komolafe recalled that oil and gas capital expenditure dropped by about 75% between 2014 and 2021 due to regulatory uncertainty before the enactment of the PIA. He warned that altering the current structure would signal instability to investors.

“Nigeria has now put in place the PIA; tinkering with it will send wrong signals to the international community that we have again started to create an unstable framework, which will be a disincentive to the investments.”

Supporting these views, NNPC’s Executive Vice-President (Upstream), Mr Udobong Ntia, said creating a new agency was unnecessary since decommissioning and abandonment occur only at the end of a field’s life cycle, which could take decades.

“What will such a commission be doing when the NNPC, for instance, has no decommissioning and abandonment until 2045?” he asked.

Earlier, the Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, said the proposed bill was designed to address environmental challenges in oil-producing communities.