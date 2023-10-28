Petroleum Minister Hints On When Kaduna Refinery Will Be Fully Operational

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri on Saturday revealed that the Kaduna refinery will become fully operational by the end of 2024.

Lokpobiri made this disclosure while conducting an on-the-spot inspection to evaluate the advancements at the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemicals Company Limited over the weekend.

Speaking at the site of the refinery, the Minister said he is confident that the refinery will be ready by the end of 2024, considering the “significant level of progress” he witnessed on the tour.

READ ALSO:

He pledged to ensure that he maintains oversight of the essential participants engaged in the refurbishment of the country’s refineries, holding them responsible for their roles in the process.

He emphasised the urgent necessity of reinstating the refinery on a path toward contributing to Nigeria’s economic prosperity and energy security, both of which are critical components for sustainable development.

Lokpobiri then pledged the federal government’s support in ensuring the timely delivery of the project.