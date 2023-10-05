Petroleum: IOC’s Divesting Assets in Nigeria Good Omen –NCDMB

The Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has described the ongoing moves by some international oil companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria to divest their onshore assets to indigenous oil firms as a positive development and an indication that the indigenous operating companies have come of age and acquired the technical, managerial and financial capabilities to play in the big league.

Executive Secretary, NCD- MB, Engr Simbi Wabote, who disclosed this yesterday at a media parley in Abuja, said the move was strategic as it would allow the multinational oil companies to concentrate on their offshore operations, where they have a competitive advantage and contend with minimal human interferences.

The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) had a few years ago set the pace when it sold off its onshore assets to Seplat, an indigenous oil firm. The New Telegraph learnt that currently, two major divestments are on the cards, which would change Seplat Plc and Oando Plc from midsized players into big-time operating companies.

Seplat is hoping to conclude the acquisition of the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Unlimited (MPNU) from ExxonMobil Corporation, a deal that would triple Seplat’s production and add 95,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Similarly, Eni had, last month, signed an agreement to sell Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) Ltd to Oando Plc; a deal that will include NAOC’s four onshore blocks, namely, Okpai 1 and 2 power plants, and two onshore exploration leases. The transaction will double Oando’s reserves to 996 million barrels of oil equivalent.