Petrol Tanker Veers Into Forest, Catches Fire In Ibadan

A petroleum tanker carrying about 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol or fuel, caught fire in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Sunday after the driver lost control and veered into a forest.

The incident reportedly took place at Onipe Village, near Idi Ayunre, along the Abeokuta–Ibadan Road.

It was confirmed by the General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Service, Yemi Akinyinka, when contacted.

In his reaction, Akinyinka stated that no casualties were recorded, explaining that “The fire incident was reported at exactly 08:05 hours on Sunday, 9th March 2025.

“As soon as the address was taken, fire personnel led by ACFS Olubunmi were swiftly deployed to the scene.

“On arrival, it was discovered that a petrol tanker, loaded with 45,000 litres of fuel, had lost control while in motion, swerved off the road into the forest, and caught fire.

“We quickly swung into action and were able to contain the fire in time with the aid of a foam chemical compound.

“No casualties were recorded, but the fire affected the petrol tanker.”

The presence of the Nigerian police from Idi Ayunre Division, as well as a group of Agbekoya, was also acknowledged for providing security cover.

