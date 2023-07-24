Petrol Tanker Explosion: Eight Persons Burnt To Death In Ondo – FRSC

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo State, Ezekiel Son-Allah, on Monday, said eight persons were burnt to death following an explosion in the state.

The explosion was said to have occurred while people were scooping petrol after a petrol-laden tanker fell and spilt its content along the Ore-Benin Expressway, Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state on Sunday evening.

He said the FRSC rescue team has deposited the remains of the victims at the morgue of the General Hospital in Ore.

According to him, the fuel tanker with no registration number lost control due to overspending.

He explained that as a result of the fall of the tanker, some residents of the close by village started scooping petrol spilt from the fallen tanker.

He stated that while the people were scooping the petrol, the tanker exploded, and burnt eight of them to death.

However, the tanker driver and motor boy managed to escape from the scene unhurt.