Petrol Tanker Explodes In Ilorin

A 45,000-litre petrol tanker caught fire on Thursday while transferring fuel to the reservoir of Fortunate Petrol Filling Station in Ilorin, Kwara State’s capital.

New Telegraph gathered that; the fire broke out around 7:44 p.m. at the fueling station on Old Jebba Road in Ilorin, directly across from Government Secondary School, Maraba.

However, the quick response of the state fire service saved the filling station from a major fire disaster, according to reports.

The petrol tanker, registration number PTG 534 XA, was attempting to deposit PMS into the station reservoir when the incident occured.

Within 10 minutes, the firefighters had successfully controlled and extinguished the inferno.

Hassan Adekunle, the spokesperson of the State’s fire service revealed that; “investigation revealed that the tanker, having travelled a considerable distance, became excessively hot, leading to the ignition of spilt petrol during the transfer to the filling station’s underground reservoir.”

Hon. AbdulRazaq Jiddah, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, was on the site and praised the firefighters for their brave efforts and quick response in preventing more damage to the filling station and other properties.

Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, encouraged the public to be extra cautious, especially during this time.