Petrol Tanker Drivers Debunk Planned Nationwide Protest

The leadership of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), Branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has urged the general public to disregard the news of a planned protest already making the rounds and desist from panic-buying of petroleum products.

A statement signed by the national Chairman of PTD, Comrade Augustine Egbon on Monday in Abuja, described the news as fake and the handiwork of mischief makers, as it maintained that the union has no intention of further worsening the tough times Nigerians were struggling to grapple with.

He said:” The leadership of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) Branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) wishes to alert the general public of the antics of some desperate and mischievous individuals to cause unfounded and dangerous panic in the supply chain of Petroleum Products distribution in the Country through spreading of fake and false news items.

“The Petroleum Tanker Drivers are not embarking on any form of protest and we are determined to continue our services to the nation and wholeheartedly support the efforts of the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to put our economy on the right track for the good of all of us.

“We wish to further reiterate the fact that there is no division in our Union and the Branch of Petroleum Tanker Drivers.

“Our members are fully committed and United in our collective struggles as we believe that Workers United, can never be defeated.

“The general public is implored to ignore these mischief makers and Security Agencies are hereby called upon to fully investigate this panic-creating news item as the citizens are already going through enough tough times and situations. We shall overcome.”