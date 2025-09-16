Petrol Tanker Claims Two Lives In Ilorin-Jebba Expressway

Kwara State Fire Service on Tuesday disclosed that a petrol tanker accident which occurred at Pasa village on the Ilorin-Jebba expressway has claimed the lives of two people.

In a statement issued by the agency’s Head of Media and Publicity, Hassan Adekunele, the incident occurred at about 3.43 pm on Tuesday, September 16.

According to the statement, the tanker lost control, veered off the road, and overturned, igniting a massive fire, which resulted in the driver and the motor boy losing their lives immediately at the scene of the accident

“The tanker with registration number NSR 966 ZQ, carrying 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), reportedly lost control, veered off the road, and overturned, igniting a massive fire.

“Emergency crews arrived promptly and extinguished the blaze, preventing further spread to nearby traffic. Sadly, the driver and the motor boy lost their lives immediately at the scene of the accident,” the statement said.

Speaking on the incident, the Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Falade Olumuyiwa, commiserated with the families of the deceased and advised all road users, particularly tanker drivers, to exercise the highest level of caution on highways.

He emphasised the need for regular vehicle maintenance, strict adherence to speed limits, avoidance of night journeys where possible, and proper rest for drivers to prevent fatigue-related accidents.

He further urged motorists to always keep fire extinguishers in their vehicles and to promptly report emergencies to the Fire Service for timely intervention.