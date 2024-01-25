‘Petrol Prices to Fall Over Local Refining’

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, has said that fuel pump prices will moderate this year as government and private-owned refineries begin operation. He spoke yesterday at the launch of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) 2024 Macroeconomic Outlook Report in Lagos.

He stated that the expected stabilisation or reduction in fuel costs would have far-reaching implications across various sectors. He added that it would contribute significantly to overall economic efficiency and resilience. Dangote Refinery has commenced production o of diesel and aviation fuel while the Port Harcourt Refinery is expected to begin production soon.

Cardoso said: “The expected stabilisation or reduction in fuel costs is poised to have far-reaching implications across various sectors, contributing significantly to overall economic efficiency and resilience. “Inflationary pressures are expected to decline in 2024 due to the CBN’s inflation-targeting policy, which aims to rein in inflation to 21.4 percent.

This will be aided by improved agricultural productivity and the easing of global supply chain pressures, benefiting businesses by boosting consumer confidence and purchasing power.”