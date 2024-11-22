Petrol Prices To Drop As Landing Cost Falls

Share

Barring the last-minute change, Nigerians can anticipate a slight reduction in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel prices after the landing cost of petrol fell from ₦977 to ₦935.94 per litre.

This decrease, confirmed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and other suppliers, is expected to be reflected in pump prices nationwide.

The Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) also reported reduced costs for diesel, now at ₦1,071.8 per litre.

Current ex-depot prices in Lagos show petrol at ₦1,029 per litre, diesel at ₦1,120, aviation fuel at ₦1,040, and LPG at ₦1,125 per litre.

The reduction is credited to a stable exchange rate of ₦1,659.37 per dollar.

Meanwhile, NNPCL has committed to revitalizing Nigerian football.

Group CEO Mele Kyari, during a meeting with sports stakeholders, assured full support for initiatives aimed at restoring the sport’s popularity.

Collaboration with the National Sports Commission and private sector partners will promote and commercialize football nationwide.

