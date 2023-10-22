Petrol Prices Increased to N626.21 in September –NBS

Average retail price of a litre of petrol increased from N191.65 in September 2022 to N626.21 in September 2023, according to National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) data issued yesterday.

It stated that the September 2023 price of N626.21 represented a 226.75 per cent increase over the price of N191.65 recorded in September 2022. “Comparing the average price value with the previous month of August 2023, the average retail price increased by 0.08 percent from N626.70.

“On state profiles analysis, Taraba paid the highest average retail price of N665.56 per litre, followed by Borno and Benue at N657.37 and N641.29, respectively. “Conversely, Rivers, Delta and Jigawa paid the lowest average retail prices at N602.55, N605.88 and N617.42, respectively,’’ it stated.

Analysis by zones showed that the North-East re- corded the highest average retail price in September 2023 at N638.33, while the South-South recorded the lowest at N618.47 per litre. The NBS also stated in its Diesel Price Watch Report for September 2023 that the average retail price was N890.80 per litre.

It explained further that the September 2023 price of N890.80 per litre amounted to a 12.77 per cent increase over the N789.90 per litre paid in September 2022. “On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 4.27 per cent from the N854.32 per litre recorded in August 2023,’’ it added.