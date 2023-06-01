New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. Petrol Price Will…

Petrol Price Will Come Down – Kyari Tells Nigerians

  • 6 hours ago
  • 1 minute read

The Group Chief Executive Officer of  Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari has said that the price of Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel will reduce as a result of competition that will follow the full deregulation of the downstream sector or the removal of petrol subsidy.

He spoke during an interview on Arise Television on Thursday.

According to him, the current increase in petrol pump prices will engender market competition and attract more oil marketing companies to invest in Nigeria.

“Prices in the market can go down at any time, and the market will adjust itself.’

“They will be a new entrance. Now that the market regulates itself, oil marketers can actually import products and take them into the market and sell it at their commercial price. You will see competition,” Kyari said.

Read Previous

Nancy Isime Engaged To Linda Ikeji’s Baby Daddy
Read Next

10th Assembly: Shettima Pleads With Yari To Concede Senate Presidency To Kalu

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023