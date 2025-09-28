Petrol Price To Rise If Naira-for-Crude Policy Fails – IPAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has called on the Federal Government to urgently restore its Naira for Crude agreement with local refineries, saying Dangote Refinery suspension of petrol sales in Naira will lead to a significant increase in petrol prices in the country.

The National President of IPMAN, Abubakar Shettima in a telephone interview on Saturday, said that the supply of petroleum products will not be affected, given the presence of a refinery in the country but the price will rise if the refinery starts selling petrol in dollars.

“Actually, just the way you see it, we have seen it. Yes, it will definitely affect the price. If he is selling in dollars, there will be an increase in price,” Shettima said.

Speaking further, he said he plans to convene a meeting with IPMAN’s National Executive Council (NEC) members on Monday to discuss the issue and its potential implications.

“Immediately I got the information from the mail he sent to us. I called my NEC members to come on Monday so that we can discuss. And then we have to go and see the management of Dangote so that we can sit down and discuss and see the implication.”

Asked if the decision will affect petrol supply, Shettima said “No, it will not affect the supply since we have a refinery in the country, the supply will be normal,” he added.

The Dangote Refinery in a notice to its customers had earlier announced the suspension of petrol sales in Naira, effective 28 September.

According to the refinery, the decision was made due to the refinery selling petroleum products in excess of its Naira-Crude allocations, making it unsustainable to continue petrol sales in Naira.

It advised its customers with pending naira-based transactions to formally request a refund of their current payments.

Policy framework

In July last year, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to engage Dangote Refinery and other local refineries to resolve the dispute over the sale of crude oil to them.

The FEC, presided over by President Bola Tinubu, also directed that crude oil sales to the refineries be made in naira and that the refineries, located in Nigeria, sell their refined products to the Nigerian market in Naira.