Petrol Price Stood At N1,052.31 In October –NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said the average retail price of a litre of petrol witnessed a drop from N1,184.83 in October 2024 to N1,052.31 in October 2025.

The NBS made this known in its Petrol Price Watch for October 2025 released in Abuja on Wednesday. It stated that the October 2025 price of N1,052.31 represented a 11.18 per cent decrease over the price of N1,184.83 recorded in October 2024.

“Comparing the average price value with the previous month of September, the average retail price increased by 8.42 per cent from N970.59.” On state profiles analysis, the report said Kogi paid the highest average retail price of N1,110.00, followed by Sokoto and Borno at N1,105.93 and N1,101.63, respectively.

“Conversely, Oyo, Nasarawa and Abia paid the lowest average retail price at N1,001.79, N1,009.38, and N1,012.50, respectively,’’ it stated. Analysis by zones showed that the North-East recorded the highest average retail price in October 2025 at N1,072.74 while the South-West Zone recorded the lowest price at N1,032.81 per litre.

The NBS also stated in its Diesel Price Watch Report for October 2025 that the average retail price was N1,398.57 per litre. It said that the October 2025 price of N1,398.57 per litre amounted to a 2.96 per cent decrease on a year-on-year basis over the N1,441.28 per litre paid in October 2024.