Petrol Price Increased By 47.18% Year-on-year – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that the average price of Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel increased by 47.18 per cent from N172.61 in April 2022, to N254 per liter in April 2023.

It, however said petrol price in April 2023 recorded a slight reduction at N254 per liter. According to its PMS report for April 2023, seen by Saturday Telegraph yesterday, PMS price also decreased by -3.87% from the value of N264.29 per liter in March 2023.

When compared among states, the states with the highest petrol prices were Taraba at N320 per liter, Imo at N310.55 per liter, and Jigawa at N305 per liter. While the states with the lowest petrol prices were Sokoto at N195 per liter, Benue at N198.13 per liter, and Kogi at N206.11 per liter.

NBS said, “The South- east zone recorded the highest average petrol price at N291.95 per liter, while the Northcentral zone had the lowest average price at N208.88 per liter. “In the Northwest zone, N263.72 per liter, while the Northeast zone record- ed N277.85 per liter.

The Southwest had an average of N224.62 per liter, and the South-South recorded N270.23 per liter.