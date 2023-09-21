Petrol Marketers Threatens Strike Over Deplorable Roads In Edo

Owing to the deplorable roads in Edo State, the state branch of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has threatened to halt the sales of fuel from next week Wednesday if the failed portions of roads in the state are not repaired.

In a letter to Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, dated September 18, 2023, the marketers who condemned the state of federal roads in the state, issued a seven day ultimatum to the state government to carry out emergency repair of the failed portion of the roads, failure which they will be forced to carry out their threat.

They said that the huge financial loss, that they suffer as a result of bad roads in Edo State is taking a huge toll on their businesses.

They listed the roads as Benin/Agbor Road, Benin/Sapele Road, the Sapele Road end of the Benin bypass, all the way to Lagos Road end of the expressway as well as the Benin-Auchi Express Road.

The letter said: “That failure of the Edo State Government to carry out palliative repairs on the said roads stated above within seven days of this letter being served, all members and all petroleum marketers in Edo State will be forced to suspend sales of all petroleum products in Edo State until the roads are repaired.

“We are by this letter notifying Your Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki of our intentions and also as responsible citizens to make you understand why we have to take this step.”

Titled “Notice of Intention to Shut Down Sales of All Petroleum Products in Edo State Due to the Bad Roads in Edo State”, the letter was signed by the chairman, Alhaji: Abdulhamad Baba Saliu; the financial secretary, Mr Plus Okoeabor; the general secretary, Mr Sylvanus Osolase; ex-officio member, Pastor Monday Irabor, the vice-chairman, Mr Godwin Eke lroghama; the public relations officer, Mr Joju Olarenwayu and others.