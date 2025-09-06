PEtrol Marketers Hold AGM, Promises To Work With Dangote Refinery

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday in Abuja, commended President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing reforms in the oil and gas sector.

National President of IPMAN, Chief Kolawole Adewoyin, in his keynote address, praised members for their resilience in maintaining petroleum product distribution and ensuring nationwide energy security despite economic and regulatory pressures.

He said: “We have navigated challenges, adapted to changes, and continued to serve our nation with utmost dedication. As we look to the future, let us reaffirm our commitment to excellence, innovation, and unity of purpose.”

Adewoyin pledged the association’s readiness to partner with the Dangote Refinery to facilitate the smooth distribution of refined petroleum products, describing the refinery as a game-changer for the sector.

He also expressed full support for President Tinubu’s ongoing oil and gas reforms, highlighting their positive impact on investment, efficiency, and transparency in the industry.

Attendees at the AGM voiced strong confidence in Adewoyin’s leadership, committing to sustained loyalty and cooperation to bolster supply chains and deepen collaboration with policymakers and investors.

Chairman of the Kaduna Depot, Alhaji Musa Tanko, reflecting on an earlier election, where key officers of the association were elected, described the process as peaceful, saying it represents IPMAN’s renewed unity and determination.

“Today’s election has shown that we are one family under Chief Adewoyin’s leadership. The process was transparent, credible, and peaceful. Together, we will ensure IPMAN plays its rightful role in supporting Nigeria’s economy,” Tanko said.

At the AGM meeting, members resolved that: The NEC be empowered to establish offices and elect officers to all private depots and gas (LPG) depots across the country.

They also resolved that the Board of Trustees (BoT) members be elected to fill all vacant positions; and that the NEC be empowered to dissolve all zonal and unit executive committees operating under the nullified 2009 constitution.

The meeting also dissolved all zonal and depot executives who had been operating under the nullified 2009 constitution, warning that anyone caught operating under it again would face the full wrath of the law.