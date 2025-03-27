Petrol Landing Cost Jumps From N888.89/L To N891.91/L

Share

The landing cost of petrol has skyrocketed to N892.9 per litre as of Wednesday against N891.91 per litre on Tuesday, according to a bulletin of the Major Energies Marketers Association (MEMAN).

According to the data which was made available to journalists in Lagos on Thursday, the landing cost of diesel (AGO) remained at N1,006.48 per litre while that of kerosene (ATK) remained the same at N1,046.72/l.

Dangote’s coastal price for diesel remained ar $688.75 (Prem excl); ATK, $757.75 (Prem.Excl). In addition, Dangote’s gantry price for diesel was $757.75 (Prem.Excl) and kerosene $777.75 (Prem.Excl).

The document further showed the following ex-depot price range: Lagos: fuel, N870.00/l -N880.00/l; diesel, N1,019/l – N1,035.00/l; ATK N1,025/l-N1,060/l and LPG, N812/kg – N827/l.

Warri, petrol N880.00/l – N881/l; diesel, N1,030/l – N1,034/l; ATK, N1,050/l – N1,052/l and LPG, N836/kg – N870/l.

Calabar, fuel, N879/l – N880/l and Port Harcourt, petrol, N880/l – N887/l while diesel was N1,038/l – N1,040/l

