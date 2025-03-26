Petrol Landing Cost Hits N843.28/L As MEMAN Backs Competition

Share

The landing cost of petrol has surged to N843.28 per litre, according to the Major Energies Marketing Association of Nigeria (MEMAN).

In its periodic bulletin released in Lagos on Wednesday, MEMAN also reported that the landing cost of diesel (AGO) rose to N1,006.50 per litre, while kerosene (ATK) stood at N1,006.50 per litre.

The bulletin further disclosed that Dangote’s coastal price for diesel was $680 per tonne, while ATK stood at $742.50 per tonne.

Additionally, Dangote’s gantry price was $749 per tonne for diesel and $763.50 per tonne for ATK.

Meanwhile, MEMAN has reiterated its support for competition and importation in the petroleum industry, emphasizing that these are fundamental aspects of a deregulated and liberalized market economy.

Speaking at MEMAN’s Q1 2025 Press Training & Engagement on Monday, the association’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Clement Isong, stressed the importance of industry dialogue and thought leadership in driving market development.

The session featured presentations by industry experts, including petroleum-refining expert Mark Williams, who provided insights into the fundamentals of refining crude oil, types of refineries, and key refining processes.

James Gooder, Vice President, Crude Oil at Argus Media, also led discussions on fuel pricing, trade flows, and how global pricing mechanisms influence Nigeria’s downstream market.

Isong affirmed that the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) remains on course.

He acknowledged that debates and discussions about the industry’s future are expected but should be encouraged as part of the natural evolution of a market-driven energy sector.

According to him, transitioning from a state-controlled system to a deregulated market is crucial for efficiency, transparency, and long-term economic growth. He said that the transition requires patience, adaptation, and trust.

As the market stabilizes, challenges will arise, and resistance from those accustomed to price control is inevitable.

However, with robust regulation, industry collaboration, and public transparency, Nigeria can fully realize the benefits of this transformation.

A well-functioning, deregulated market will attract more investment, improve efficiency, and create a competitive landscape that benefits both businesses and consumers.

MEMAN also reaffirmed its support for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in ensuring a fair, competitive, and well-regulated marketplace.

Isong emphasized that marketers should be allowed to import petroleum products, as competition will ultimately drive down prices and benefit consumers.

He also clarified misconceptions about product blending, stating that blending is a standard refining process that aligns fuel with national specifications.

He explained that the market should allow crude oil to be imported, refined in Nigeria, sold locally, and exported.

He emphasized that importing refined products and crude oil enhances market efficiency.

Addressing concerns about importation, he stated that there is nothing wrong with blending fuel to meet the right specifications, adding that the process is routine in refining.

He further stressed that relying 100% on local refining is not the goal and that importation plays a crucial role in price reduction.

Without importation, he explained, Nigeria would lose opportunities to reduce prices for consumers.

He called for a free market that allows products to flow efficiently without interference, noting that embracing competition and market forces will drive efficiency, investment, and consumer-friendly pricing in the petroleum industry.

