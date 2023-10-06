Petrol Landing Cost Hits N720/litre – Oil Marketers

Oil marketers on Thursday confirmed that the landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol or fuel has significantly increased to N720 per litre from the previous cost of N651 per litre in August.

The increase in the cost of petrol, according to the oil marketers is attributed to the foreign exchange rate volatility, a development that makes many petroleum depots to be deserted.

New Telegraph reports that the exchange rate of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stood at approximately N766/$1 as of Wednesday, whereas in the parallel market, it was around N990/$1.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer of PETROCAM Trading (Nig) Ltd., Patrick Ilo, confirmed the situation, stating that as of Tuesday, the company landed 52,000 metric tonnes of petrol at N720 per litre without subsidies.

Ilo further explained that at this cost, his company cannot sell because it is higher than the price set by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The PETROCAM CEO mentioned that this indicates that the NNPCL is still providing a subsidy for the product, considering the landing cost, and he also stated that he doesn’t blame the government for this situation.

He also noted that if the landing cost was already N720, the pump price should be around N729 per litre in Lagos State if the Federal Government had truly stopped subsidizing the product.

Ilo said at this current landing cost, the federal government would be subsidising over N100/litre, adding that the cost of diesel was what reflected the real market situation.

He stated, “This is the second time I am bringing in my vessel. But after bringing it in, I am trapped. I can’t sell it because I landed my own product at N720. And if you add transportation from depot to station, the value today should be N729/litre at the pump.

”Yes, PETROCAM has an import license, and we have products in Nigeria. I want to say this out loud I brought (in product) 52,000 metric tonnes of PMS today, which I borrowed about sixty-something million dollars to import.

“But I cannot sell. Why? Because of the price NNPC is selling. NNPC, to my mind, they are still subsidising. NNPC is quietly subsidising the market. And I don’t blame the government. It is when we have a stable government that there can be prosperity.

“As of today, NNPC is subsidising these products. And I’m talking about a subsidy of more than N100/litre. Because if you need to sell today, I landed my own product at N720. So how do you look at it? You look at it from the perspective of how much is diesel”