March 9, 2026
  Petrol Hits ₦1,175/Litre…

Petrol Hits ₦1,175/Litre As Dangote Refinery Implements Third Weekly Price Hike

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has raised the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel, to ₦1,175 per litre, marking the third increase in fuel prices within a week.

In a circular sent to petroleum marketers and depot operators on Monday, the new price represents a ₦180 rise from the ₦995 per litre ex-depot rate that was introduced on Friday.

The latest adjustment amounts to an 18.1 per cent increase in just three days.

Reports also indicate that the refinery has revised the gantry price of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) to ₦1,620 per litre.

The most recent adjustment follows a series of price changes last week when the refinery increased the petrol gantry price from ₦774 to ₦995 per litre.

Meanwhile, industry sources say the refinery has begun direct sales of petroleum products to marketers after negotiations with depot owners reportedly collapsed.

