Petrol Hike: CSO Warns Group Against Playing Politics With Subsidy Removal

A foremost civil society group, the Network for Transparency and Good Governance (NTGG) has berated the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) for trying to play politics with the emotions of Nigerians over the recent fuel subsidy removal which has led to the temporary hike in the pump price of petrol.

CUPP, a political opposition group led by aggrieved members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had alleged that the fuel subsidy removal was a scam to cage Nigerians and is calling for the removal of Mr Mele Kyari, the Group’s Chief Executive Officer (GCEO)/of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

But, NTGG, in a statement co-signed by its national coordinator, Friday Imoni, and national secretary, Gana Alkali, on Thursday said that ordinarily, it would have ignored CUPP-PDP for advertising “their lack of vision and empathy for Nigerians in these trying times which they brought upon the nation, but because of innocent Nigerians who may not be fully abreast with the current situation of things, it decided to respond.

According to the statement: “We read with dismay a spurious statement credited to the disgruntled Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) led and sponsored by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), calling for the removal of Mr Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer, GCEO, of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) over the recent subsidy removal.

“It states that CUPP has the unenviable mandate to try to intimidate and blackmail important state institutions such as the NNPCL, INEC, the judiciary, and security agencies, on behalf of PDP with the hope of gaining political advantage having been rejected by the majority of the people.

“As the current administration tackles our national challenges and at this period, we all should focus on issues of nation building, but the best PDP and its acolytes are offering is a distraction.

“Fuel subsidy removal in Nigeria is an economic necessity, as the subsidy funds could lead to major development gains. With the proper structure, such as building good infrastructure and a conducive environment for investors, removing subsidies is a blessing the economy needs right now.

“For instance, the amount paid out on subsidies from 2005 to 2021 is equivalent to the entire budget for health, education, agriculture, and defence in the last five years.

The sum also equals the capital expenditure for 10 years between 2011 and 2020. The removal of subsidy will free allocations which can be channeled to the provision of infrastructure like roads, education, health service, power, security, creation of jobs, development of the downstream sector, improvement our GDP growth, clamp down on product theft, pipeline vandalism, environmental pollution, foreign exchange shortages and provision of basic benefits for Nigerians.

“It’s however laughable that the personal interests and promoters of CUPP have beclouded their reasoning.

“The recent fuel pump price adjustment from N537 to N617 per litre was a result of forces being determined by foreign exchange fluctuations induced by international market forces.

“The government is, however, working to mitigate the hardship occasioned by the increment in the fuel pump price.

While calling for continued support and appealing to Nigerians for the temporary pains of the initiative, the group said: “Instead of the PDP to join hands with the current administration to salvage the economy, they have, in the name of opposition, continued to distract the government and Nigerians with their post-election delusions, fictions, conjured rifts in government circle, and their allegations against the NNPCL and its management.

“It’s worthy of note that NNPCL under the leadership of Mr. Kyari has witnessed massive transformation all around. The NNPCL chief has worked tirelessly to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

“The oil giant has moved to a profit-making corporation owing to its culture of accountability, transparency, and innovation.

“Maybe we should remind CUPP that Kyari was a vocal advocate for the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), a comprehensive reform package aimed at overhauling the industry’s regulatory framework and promoting investment and growth.

“Today, the NNPC has become a world-class institution capable of competing with the best and brightest in the global energy industry.

“While the CUPP-PDP wallows in its conducts, Nigeria under the President Bola Tinubu-led APC administration will continue to strife to lead the country to economic boom once again.