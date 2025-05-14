Petrobras Seeks Return To Nigeria’s Oil Sector, Targets Deep Water Acreage

Share

Petrobras, the state oil company of Brazil, is seeking to re-enter Nigeria’s oil sector, with a specific interest in frontier deepwater acreage.

The company which has previously exited the sector in the country following the winding down I its operations in the Agbami Field is now actively engaging with Nigerian authorities as part of broader efforts to revitalize bilateral cooperation ahead of the 2025 Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism (SDM).

According to a release by a Presidential spokesman in the Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkeocha, this was part of the discussions on Wednesday during the interministerial review meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, to coordinate Nigeria’s preparations for the second session of the SDM scheduled for June 2025.

Speaking at the meeting, Shettima said, “The presence of six ministers and the Solicitor-General of the federation in this review meeting ahead of the second session of the Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism shows the importance we have attached to our relationship with Brazil.

“We have not maximally capitalised on the fraternity between us and Brazil, but it is better late than never. The upcoming SDM presents an opportunity to execute sector-specific Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) and unlock investment flows.”

He particularly noted that 2025 represents a critical moment of interface with Brazil, emphasiszing that the convergence of international events provides Nigeria a unique opportunity to advance its interests on the global stage.

“This year is our moment of interface with Brazil. Brazil is hosting so many global events this year, from the BRICS Summit to the G20 Summit and COP30. This convergence of events provides us with a unique opportunity to advance our interests on the global stage,” the Vice President said.

Shettima commended the ministers for their passion and aggression in pursuing Nigeria’s national interest, noting that “there is a sea change in our attitude, disposition, and commitment.”

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, confirmed ongoing engagements with Petrobras, saying, “Apart from Ethanol, which they are hoping to engage the NNPCL for blending, Petrobras is also being actively engaged, and we expect they will form part of the delegation to Nigeria. Petrobras is no longer active in Nigeria, but they are very keen on coming back to Nigeria. They said they want frontier acreage in deep waters.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister further reported that Brazil’s preparations for the dialogue were well advanced, with both government agencies and private sector players being actively engaged by the Brazilian Vice President.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is coordinating the interministerial working groups, has compiled at least 12 draft MOUs pending approval from the Ministry of Justice. These cover areas such as energy, health, culture, and agriculture.

Also, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, emphasised the historical and ancestral connections between Nigeria and Brazil, noting that a significant percentage of Brazilians trace their roots to Nigeria.

“We must not only preserve this relationship but deepen it. We’ve finalised MOUs with the Nigerian Film Corporation on audiovisual co-productions, the National Gallery of Arts for joint exhibitions, and the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation ahead of FESTAC at 50 next year,” Musawa said.

On agriculture, Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari, outlined completed MOUs focused on research collaborations: “We have finalised MOUs that focus on research in three areas of soybean value chain development, cassava research and technology transfer and agro-forestry systems, which promote integrated crop and livestock models.

