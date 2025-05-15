Petrobras Seeks Return To Nigeria’s Oil Sector, Targets Deep Water Acreage

Share

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras is seeking a return to Nigeria’s oil sector, with a specific interest in frontier deepwater acreage.

This is aimed at strengthening ties between both countries. The company had wound down its Nigerian operations at the Agbami Field, but it is now actively engaging Nigerian author ities to revitalize bilateral cooperation ahead of the 2025 Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism (SDM).

A presidential statement said yesterday this was part of the discussions at an inter-ministerial review meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa to coordinate Nigeria’s preparations for the second session of the SDM scheduled for June 2025.

Shettima said: “The presence of six ministers and the Solicitor General of the Federation in this review meeting ahead of the second session of the Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism show the importance we have attached to our relationship with Brazil.

“We have not maximally capitalised on the fraternity between us and Brazil, but it is better late than never. “The upcoming SDM presents an opportunity to execute sector-specific Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) and unlock investment flows.”

