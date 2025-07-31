PETROAN’s Spokesman Counters NNPC Over Non-Sale Of PH Refinery

The National Public Relations Officer of Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr Joseph Obele, has disagreed with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) over its announcement that it will not sell the Port Harcourt Refinery.

In a statement yesterday, he called for the privatization of the refinery, adding that it would bring numerous benefits, which include increased efficiency and productivity; much-needed investment and capital injection, expertise and technology transfer and job creation and economic growth for the local community.

He added that it would reduce bureaucratic red tape and corruption, improve accountability and transparency, and enhance competitiveness in the global market. According to him, the sale of the refinery would ensure better management and utilization of resources, increased revenue generation for the government and improved product quality and supply.

Obele, who is also a community stakeholder, emphasized that the gains of privatization would far outweigh the costs, and that it is in the best interest of the community and the nation at large.

Obele said: “As a community stakeholder, I strongly disagree with the NNPC Ltd’s decision to rule out the sale of the Port Harcourt Refining Company.

This isn’t good news. Plans to sell Warri and Kaduna refineries while keeping Port Harcourt under NNPC management are concerning, given NNPC’s history of corruption and favoritism. Private firms tend to prioritize host communities’ interests, as seen with Indorama Petrochemical.