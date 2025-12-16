PETROAN Urges Tinubu To Intervene In Dangote-NMDPRA Conflict

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene in the ongoing trade dispute between petroleum product importers and Dangote Refinery, warning that the conflict could undermine investor confidence in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

The call was made by PETROAN’s National President, Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry, in a statement released Tuesday by the association’s National Public Relations Officer, Dr. Joseph Obele. Gillis-Harry highlighted that the allegations and verbal attacks by Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, against the leadership of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) are capable of discouraging potential foreign investors and destabilizing confidence in the nation’s regulatory institutions.

The association urged President Tinubu to promote dialogue over confrontation, uphold the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), ensure fair competition, and restore stability in the downstream sector.

PETROAN reiterated its confidence in the NMDPRA under CEO Engr. Farouk Ahmed, praising the regulatory authority for reforms that have improved operational efficiency, transparency, and healthy competition in the sector.

The association emphasized that these interventions have strengthened market discipline and created a more stable environment for both operators and consumers.

The association condemned negative public statements about Nigeria’s refineries, noting that such actions undermine business ethics and investor confidence.

PETROAN also highlighted that the wholesale and retail pricing of petroleum products should be left to market forces, as stipulated under Section 205(1) of the PIA, warning against artificial price manipulations.

The association cautioned that the ongoing cold trade war, compounded by unresolved labor issues involving NUPENG and PENGASSAN, could lead to supply disruptions, artificial scarcity, job losses, regulatory instability, and negative impacts on consumers.

PETROAN stressed that prolonged conflict among stakeholders may create monopolistic risks, reduce competition, and increase operational uncertainty for retail operators.

PETROAN advocated for constructive negotiations and fair commercial engagement to encourage importers to patronize local refineries, rather than resorting to aggressive price-cutting strategies that threaten long-term sector stability.

The association also called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), led by Engr. Bayo Ojulari, to accelerate engagement with credible private-sector partners for the rehabilitation, management, or co-ownership of national refineries, demonstrating that Nigeria’s refineries remain commercially viable and attractive to investors.