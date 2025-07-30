PETROAN PRO Faults NNPCL Over Decision Not To Sell P’Harcourt Refinery

The National Public Relations Officer of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (Petrol), Dr. Joseph Obele, has faulted the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) for its recent declaration that it would not sell the Port Harcourt Refinery.

In a statement on Wednesday, Obele advocated for the refinery’s privatization, stating that such a move would yield multiple benefits, including enhanced productivity and efficiency, fresh investments, technology transfer, and job creation. He added that privatization would also stimulate local economic growth, reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies, and foster accountability, transparency, and global competitiveness.

He maintained that the sale of the refinery would ensure better management and utilization of resources, boost government revenue, and improve both the quality and supply of petroleum products.

“As a community stakeholder, I strongly disagree with NNPC Ltd’s decision to rule out the sale of the Port Harcourt Refining Company. This isn’t good news,” he said. “Plans to sell the Warri and Kaduna refineries while retaining Port Harcourt under NNPC management raise concerns, especially considering the corporation’s track record of corruption and favoritism. Private firms, like Indorama Petrochemical, often show greater commitment to host communities.”

Obele criticized NNPC for what he described as years of inefficiency and poor refinery management that have led to persistent fuel scarcity, frequent price hikes, and widespread economic hardship.

“I call on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and direct the privatization of the Port Harcourt Refinery alongside the others. It’s in the best interest of transparency, efficiency, and national economic progress,” he added.

He assured that the host community would be receptive to any private firm that takes over the refinery, pledging full cooperation and support to ensure the venture’s success for the benefit of both the community and the country.