PETROAN: P’Harcourt Refinery Petrol Price Higher Than Dangote

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has revealed that petrol from the newly reopened Port Harcourt Refinery is priced at ₦1,045 per litre, ₦75 higher than the ₦970 per litre sold by Dangote Refinery.

The disparity was highlighted by PETROAN’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Joseph Obele, during the refinery’s reopening ceremony.

While the Port Harcourt Refinery, now operating at 60,000 barrels per day, is expected to boost local production and reduce imports, the pricing gap raises concerns about market competitiveness and affordability.

Dr. Obele, a former IPMAN chairman, lauded the federal government for revitalizing the refinery but called for further reforms to stabilize pricing in the downstream petroleum sector.

Stakeholders urge the government to address these disparities to maximize the benefits of increased domestic refining capacity.

