PETROAN Lauds Dangote Over Approval On Oil Lifting

Share

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria has commended the management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals for establishing a direct sales agreement for fuel and other petroleum products with the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

It stated that it was a good development that other stakeholders apart from Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) have been approved to lift fuel from the refinery. PETROAN in a statement yesterday also said that there were indications that fuel prices could reduce soon.

It said: “Factors contributing to this include recent discussions between Dangote Refinery and key industry stakeholders, as well as a reduction in the landing costs of PMS in Nigeria, reflecting global market adjustments and improvements in the supply chain.”

It stated that the oil and gas sector was sensitive, adding that strategic discussions were essential to maintaining operational efficiency and sector harmony.

It said: “We once again commend Dangote Refinery for recognising the importance of stakeholder engagement, and we are optimistic that the primary beneficiaries will be the general public.”

Meanwhile, an indication has emerged that PETROAN will have a direct discussion with Dangote refinery management over petrol supply arrangements.

The Publicity Secretary of the association, Joseph Obele, also said that PETROAN President, Dr. Billy Harry, had received an invitation from the refinery for a business meeting in the coming days. He explained that Harry had formed a team of seven representatives, led by himself, to attend the meeting on behalf of PETROAN.

Obele said: “The Head of Commercial at Dangote Refinery has sent an email to the National President of PETROAN, Dr. Billy Harry, regarding an upcoming strategic business meeting, “At this proposed meeting, PETROAN’s primary objective will be to ensure affordable, high-quality products for consumers while adhering to all regulatory standards and industry best practice.

Share

Please follow and like us: