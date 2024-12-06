PETROAN, Dangote Refinery Sign Deal on Direct Petrol Sale

Share

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), has signed an agreement with the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals to avert the scarcity of petrol during the yuletide and beyond.

This was contained in a statement by National Public Relations Officer, PETROAN, Dr Joseph Obele, yesterday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the sealing of a transactional deal with Dangote Refinery was the aftermath of a successfully buyer-seller negotiation and agreement secured by PETROAN at a strategic meeting as PETROAN National President, Dr Billy Gillis Hary, on Monday, December 2, led the negotiation team of PETROAN to a fruitful strategic business meeting with the management of Dangote Refinery at the complex in Lagos.

It stated that PETROAN is impressed with the outcome of the strategic business meeting which, it said, was evidenced with the establishment of Seller/Buyer relationship, reservation of monthly volume for PETROAN, payment modalities and a favourable rate.

It added that the association sealed a purchase deal with the refinery.

The statement read: “PETROAN National President commended the Vice President of Dangote group & Managing Director of Dangote Refinery, Mr Devakumar V. G. Edwin, for his cooperation and strategies deployed so far to make petroleum products available to all Nigerians throughout the end of year festivities and beyond.

“We reserved the right not to make public the business terms and conditions, even as we express optimism that the greatest beneficiaries in all shall be the general public as it concerns product availability and affordability.

“The National Headquarters of Petroleum Products Retail outlets owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) Abuja, has expressed confidence that the measures put in place by the association following the commencement of production at the Port Harcourt refinery and fruitful deliberations with the management of Dangote Refinery will definitely avert fuel supply shortages during and after the festive season.”

It added: “This was due to the efforts of the PETROAN distribution technical committee in charge of planning and execution of the zero-fuel scarcity strategy.

“We are happy that Nigerians are going to travel effortlessly during this period of the year.

“PETROAN dismisses any form of fuel scarcity concerns, cautioning against panic buying as it is unsafe and dangerous to stock Petroleum products at home.

“It also called on stakeholders in the downstream sector to support the Management of NNPC Retail Ltd and Dangote Refinery to sustain petroleum products supply.

“We hereby reassure Nigerians of PETROAN’s preparedness to ensure zero-scarcity of petroleum products during the upcoming festive season and beyond as all our retail outlets operators in all the states in Nigeria have been placed on green alert for service.”

Share

Please follow and like us: