PETROAN Commends Tinubu Over Bonny Road Commissioning

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the historic commissioning of the Bonny–Port Harcourt Road.

This project, envisioned for many decades and long considered one of Nigeria’s most challenging infrastructure dreams, has now become a reality, marking a historical milestone for the Niger Delta, the South–South, and the nation at large.

These were contained in a statement on Monday by National Public Relations Officer, PETROAN, Dr Joseph Obele.

The National President of PETROAN, Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, praised Tinubu for demonstrating remarkable leadership by completing a road that previous administrations had attempted but were unable to deliver.

He noted that this achievement represents the fulfilment of a generational aspiration, opening new economic corridors and ensuring easier movement into one of Nigeria’s most strategic oil and gas locations.

Dr Gillis-Harry emphasised that the newly completed Bonny Road will greatly boost gas distribution in the Niger Delta and across the South–South, enabling PETROAN members and the wider downstream sector to function with improved efficiency and reduced costs.

He stated that with the road now open to full use, the cost of gas is likely to drop, providing relief to households, industries, commercial operators, and power-generation firms nationwide.

He further added that easier logistics and lower haulage challenges will reduce delays, cut transportation expenses, and strengthen the entire national energy supply chain.

The PETROAN President also extended heartfelt appreciation to the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi.

He described the minister as a highly skilled professional and seasoned engineer whose technical competence, hands-on supervision, and disciplined project management made this outcome possible.

Gillis-Harry also commended Umahi’s engineering professionalism, noting that his leadership has raised the standard for road construction across Nigeria.

With this historic road project finally completed, Dr Gillis-Harry affirmed that PETROAN can now ensure that petroleum products and gas transported by truck will reach Bonny Island seamlessly, supporting both domestic supply and industrial operations.

“PETROAN reaffirms its readiness to collaborate closely with the Federal Government to maximise the economic, social, and industrial benefits that this landmark road will deliver for generations to come,” the statement concluded.