Petralon 54 Inaugurates Host Community Devt Policy For Dawes-Island Communities

Petralon 54, an indigenous exploration and production company assigned the sole operatorship of the Dawes-Island Field in Rivers State, has formally inaugurated Host Community Development Trusts (HCDT) for Dawes-Island communities – Ogoloma and Koniama (Okochiri and Koniju) in Okrika Local Government Area.

By this action, Petralon 54, a subsidiary of Petralon Energy, has yet again demonstrated its commitment to regulatory compliance, responsible business practices, stakeholder’s wellbeing, and community development.

The inauguration ceremony, witnessed by major industry stakeholders, which included top government functionaries, oil industry regulators, community and women leaders, chiefs, and representatives of the traditional rulers (Amanayabos) of the host communities, held on October 22 and 23, 2025 respectively in Port Harcourt.