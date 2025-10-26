Petition On Early Campaign Against Wadada Baseless – Aide

The senator representing NasarawNasarawa West Senatorial District, Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, has dismissed a petition accusing him of violating the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 by allegedly engaging in premature campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing it as baseless, false, malicious, and politically motivated.

It will be recalled that a pro-democracy activist, Abdullahi Suraj Musa, had petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accusing Senator Wadada of breaching Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which prohibits early campaigns. Musa also called for the senator’s disqualification from the 2027 governorship race in Nasarawa State.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media to Senator Wadada, Sam Israel, dismissed the allegations, saying they were entirely unfounded and politically driven.

According to Israel, Senator Wadada’s ongoing engagements with the people of Nasarawa State are purely civic and developmental in nature, consistent with his responsibilities as a serving lawmaker and community leader.

“The attention of well-meaning citizens and supporters of Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada has been drawn to a frivolous petition submitted to INEC by one Abdullahi Suraj Musa, alleging that the distinguished senator has violated the Electoral Act 2022 by engaging in premature campaign activities ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial election in Nasarawa State,” the statement read.

“We wish to state categorically that the allegations are entirely false, malicious, and politically motivated. Senator Wadada has not, at any time, violated any electoral law. His ongoing engagements with the people are purely civic, aimed at enlightening citizens on their rights, responsibilities, and the importance of participating in the democratic process.”

Israel further clarified that Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act prohibits public solicitation for votes or display of campaign materials outside the legally permitted period, noting that the senator had not engaged in any such activities.

“His interactions with constituents are centered on civic sensitization, community development, and peacebuilding, none of which constitutes political campaigning under the law,” he added.

He described the petition as the handiwork of political opponents intimidated by the senator’s rising popularity and grassroots acceptance, saying it was an attempt to tarnish his image ahead of the 2027 elections.

“It is unfortunate that certain politicians, threatened by Senator Wadada’s growing popularity and strong grassroots acceptance, have resorted to desperate measures to tarnish his image. This petition is a clear example of political mischief by individuals who have already accepted defeat ahead of the 2027 polls,” Israel said.

He urged INEC and the general public to disregard the petition, describing it as lacking in substance and credibility.

“Senator Wadada remains one of the most disciplined and transparent politicians in Nigeria. His track record of legislative excellence, empowerment programs, and community service stands as a testament to his commitment to public good. His message has always been that of peace, participation, and progress.

“We therefore call on INEC and the general public to disregard the said petition as a distraction. The Commission must not allow itself to be used as a tool for political persecution or blackmail.”

Israel reaffirmed Senator Wadada’s resolve to continue engaging with his constituents responsibly and lawfully, adding that his belief in the rule of law and transparent governance remains unshaken.