Petition Filed By Late Mohbad To Police Surface Online

The petition filed by late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad to the Nigeria Police Force seeking protection for his life and property has surfaced online two days after his sudden death.

It is no news that fans and supporters of the late singer are relentlessly seeking justice for the death of the 27-year-old singer following his rushed burial.

The petition which surfaced on social media dated June 25, 2023, revealed that the singer has sought protection for his life and property after being attacked by Sam Larry.

Sam Larry and his group as seen in a resurfaced video interrupted the singer’s video shooting while threatening to harm him.

The petition reads in part, “On 25th June 2023 while having a video shoot with another artist by the name Zlatan Ibile,

“The above-mentioned persons numbering about fifteen led by Samlarry Elegushi invaded the premises with dangerous arms such as guns, cutlasses etc.

“Where I was shooting video and scattered the whole process of the shooting, damaged the equipment I was using for the shooting valued about Five Million Naira and started threatening my life which in the process they became violent and assaulted me which I sustained injuries but narrowly escaped.”

This has garnered reactions from fans who came to the conclusion that the singer’s death was a result of homicide.