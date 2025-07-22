Peter Thomas: NASRE Appeals To Don Jazzy, D’banj, P-Square, Others For Help

The Nigerian Association of Social and Resourceful Editors (NASRE) has once again demonstrated compassion and solidarity by reaching out to the family of the late veteran entertainment journalist, Peter Thomas, popularly known as The Groove Master, who passed away on November 25, 2021.

Moved by reports of the family’s current hard – ship, especially issues relating to accommodation and basic welfare, NASRE directors led by Mr. Adetu Adebayo, visited the widow and children of the deceased in the Ajuwon area of Ogun State.

On behalf of NASRE President, Femi Oyewale, NASRE delegates presented a cash donation to support the family’s immediate needs.

During the visit, Adetu described the late Peter Thomas as a respected media figure who made remarkable contributions to the Nigerian entertain – ment industry through journalism and publicity.

“Peter Thomas was more than a journalist; he was a movement. He gave a platform to countless entertainers and shaped the careers of many of Nigeria’s top musicians. “His legacy lives on in the successes of those he supported selflessly,” Adetu said.

Thomas worked with notable publications such as Fame Magazine, Global Excellence, ThisDay and The Punch.

He was widely regarded as a trailblazer in entertainment journalism and played a key role in the careers of stars like Don Jazzy and D’Banj (Mo’Hits Crew), P-Square, K1 De Ultimate, Pasuma, Atawewe, KCee, Atorise and Presh, Yinka Best, among many others.