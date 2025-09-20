Peter Rufai’s Brother: My Brother Didn’t Let Us Know He Had Cancer

…recalls how he quarreled with Naybet after Madrid equalised against him in a match

The late Peter Rufai remained one of the legends who had the opportunity of donning the country’s colours in international football arena. For several years, Rufai was the number one choice manning the goal as the goalkeeper of the national football team, the Green Eagles and later the Super Eagles, winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 1994.

He passed on recently, and his younger brother Bruce Rufai in this interview with OLAOLU Oladipo talked about the life and times of the late goalkeeper. Excerpts:

What are you to the late football great, Mr. Peter Rufai, MON?

He was my immediate elder brother from the same parents.

What kind of a brother was he to you and your other siblings?

My late elder brother was a loving gentleman who loved us all unconditionally. He was my protector who played the role of a father and a brother to me and my sisters during his lifetime.

That means that you lived in a family of two boys and how many sisters?

The family wasn’t large; it was composed of four girls and two boys. In fact, I was the third in the line of six kids of the same parents.

Why did you describe him as a protector to all of you?

I say so with all sense of responsibility because he was always there for me and others in the family. He never ran away from lending helping hand to us all whenever we needed his help or whenever anyone of us encountered one problem or the other.

He would step in and resolve whatever issues there were to be resolved. Let me give you a bit of what he did for me as my elder brother. When he started his football career, I was into athletics then doing 100 meters in school, and I was doing very well.

But one day, he said to me, you should come with me to the field to train with me as a goalkeeper, so I did, and after that day I started my football career as a professional goalkeeper. I was with him in the national team then. I mean when he was the number keeper with the Green Eagles.

Apart from you, in what way did he also assist other members of the family to be able to stand on their feet?

He took care of me and my younger sister. Also I remember when he first left the shores of Nigeria to play for a top football club in Benin Republic, he took me along with him because he still wanted me to continue to pursue my career in football. He lent a helping hand to other members of the family too but I will only talk about what he did for me.

What about his relationship with your parents, how do you describe it?

Fantastic! The relationship with them was so great, especially with my mother. I knew very little about my dad then, because I was very young when he passed on but I know the love he showed towards our mother when his football career blossomed. He never toyed with the needs of our mother as a son.

While growing up, was he a disciplinarian?

I will say so because I was the bad dude in the family then who was always getting into some issues now and then. I got into trouble with him from time to time but he was a very cool headed and loyal man who was not easily given to anger.

He was very well disciplined. Those who know my brother, know he was a very gentle man and respectful. But I am his exact opposite and that is something my late brother loved in me.

What would anyone do that would make him angry?

What I know is that whenever my brother was in the goal post working, as a defender in the field of play you didn’t gamble with the ball, you did the right thing first. Anything contrary I know pissed him off because after every game we talked and I saw him reacting. So I know when he was angry. Football was my late brother’s life; he could do without almost anything but not football.

Do you remember any of such occasions when he had to quarrel with any of his team mates?

I was with him in Spain where he was playing for Deportivo la Coruña and there was this day that his team was playing against Real Madrid in la Coruña, one of the defenders, Naibet a Morrocan who was the defender playing with him made a blunder, and Real Madrid equalised when, Depor where leading 1-0.

At the end of the game, my brother was furious for a week with (Noureddine) Naybet. Not only that, there was a time that he was playing with the national team, also, when Bright Omokaro made a blunder during a match; if you can remember that game when people started calling him (Omokaro) 10/10.

Did he tell you what led to him taking to football as a career?

What I know is that my father was the brain behind Peter taking to football as a career. My father always took him to watch football games in Zaria where we lived then. My father was a football lover and I was told by my mother that he played football too. I saw a picture of my dad during his playing days as a little boy then. I am sure that he must have played a very active part in making him take football as a career.

Was your father a goalkeeper too?

From all that I know, my father was not a goalkeeper but he played as a defensive midfielder in his days as a footballer.

Did he play professionally too?

No! He never did from all that I know but he had to abandon sports because he took to the traditional principles of the royal family and eventually became a traditional ruler. Peter and I were opposed to it. We never accepted the fact that he opted to become a traditional ruler of our town.

In which town was he the traditional ruler?

He was crowned the Oba of Idimu in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos by the state government.

Did your brother feel fulfilled being a footballer before he died?

Like I said earlier on, Peter’s love for football was total. Football was all that sounded good to him. His world revolved around football and nothing more. Even after his career, he still didn’t give up on his dreams.

I can vividly tell you that he was very satisfied that he gave all to this land called Nigeria, for what he got from being a great goalkeeper and one of the best in Africa.

Do you know that, when the news got to the press, I was receiving calls from Japan, and other parts of the world. I was wondering how people got my number in Spain.

Was there any regret on his part for playing for the country?

I think he did have some level of regrets with regards to how things eventually turned out for him but the annoying part is that, Nigeria as a great country forgot my brother in his hour of need in a shabby manner.

One of his teammates, Taribo West, was right in saying that he will never allow his son to play for Nigeria.

They did the same thing to Stephen Keshi. Up till now, we have not received the money they said was approved for the family by the Federal Government to bury him.

His death came as a rude shock to many people. Was he sick before and what was the nature of his illness?

I was told that the cause of his death was cancer but unfortunately he never let any member of the family know that he had cancer.

Was he that secretive as a person?

He was of a special kind and very conservative. He was someone who would bottle up a lot of things.

Finally, in what way do you think he should be immortalised by the government?

I want to take up a project in his honour and memory. The pet project is expected to be known as Peter Rufai Foundation and I would love to hold talks with the government about this. I have started talks with his former football clubs in Spain and Portugal, as well as those in Belgium where he also played active football while alive.

What do you want the government to do?

To help me carry out my late brother‘s dream of giving back to the land that made him that great Dodo Mayana of the world today, to raise his foundation, Dodo Mayana Foundation to immortalise his name.