Peter Rufai True Nigerian Icon – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the late former Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, was a true Nigerian icon.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi, said Dodo Mayana, as Rufai was known in his playing days, was a true legend of Nigerian football and one of the finest goalkeepers to ever wear the green and white.

“As a giant of African football, Peter Rufai exemplified the brilliance, courage, and determination of the Nigerian spirit.

“On the field, he was not just a player — he was a symbol of pride for an entire nation,” ADC said in the statement.

It added that the later Super Eagles’ goalkeeper represented the country with unmatched passion, skill, and grace.

“Today, as we celebrate his remarkable life, we also mourn the passing of a man and a legend whose love for the beautiful game and deep devotion to his country inspired generations.

“He leaves behind an indelible mark on the history of Nigerian football.

“Peter Rufai was more than an athlete. He was a unifier.

“In times when sports provided hope and brought Nigerians together across all divides, he stood as a beacon of excellence and dignity,” ADC added.