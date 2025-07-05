Peter Rufai, Through The Eyes Of Those Who Played With Him

The death of former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, has continued to draw emotional reactions from his former teammates, who described him as a great professional, a cheerful leader, and a player who always stood for what was right.

Rufai, also known as “Dodo Mayana,” died on Thursday at the age of 61 after a short illness.

Those who played with him say he was more than just a teammate he was a brother, a leader, and someone who made life easier for others on and off the pitch.

Former midfielder Mutiu Adepoju, who played alongside Rufai at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups, said the late goalkeeper was full of life and dedication.

“Rufai was a very good person and someone who always gave his best in everything he did. He was hardworking and always focused on achieving his goals,” Adepoju said.

“There was never a dull moment when he was around. You couldn’t help but laugh when he was near. He brought joy to every gathering. He gave so much to Nigerian football, both as an individual and as a goalkeeper.

“He proudly wore Nigeria’s colours and represented the country with great honour. In my opinion, he was one of the best goalkeepers Nigeria ever produced.”

Another teammate, Mobi Oparaku, who played at the France 1998 World Cup with Rufai, spoke about Rufai’s strong connection with younger players.

“Rufai was one of the best goalkeepers I’ve ever known,” Oparaku said. “He wasn’t just talented, he was also very friendly and humble. He had this way of making everyone feel at home. He would joke with you, advise you, and lift your mood all at once.”

He remembered how Rufai would always welcome new players into the national team camp.

“As a young player back then, I always felt safe around him. When a new player joined the team, he would be one of the first to speak to them not just about football, but about how to settle into camp life. He made you feel like you belonged,” he said.

“He was a real leader. If something wasn’t going right, he would speak up. He always stood up for younger players and even defended the senior ones when needed.

“Honestly, I never saw him get angry. That shows the kind of man he was calm, kind, and loved by everyone. For me, he wasn’t just a football legend. He was a role model, and I will never forget him.”

Former Super Eagles midfielder Friday Ekpo also shared his fond memories of Rufai, describing him as someone who always brightened the mood of any group.

“Peter Rufai was one of the most cheerful people I ever knew, even though he was always calm,” Ekpo said. “He brought joy to every meeting and every camp. Whenever he was not around, everyone felt his absence.

“He wasn’t just a teammate he was more like a brother. He was always ready to support others and stand up for anyone in trouble. Rufai made everyone feel important. We will miss him a lot.”

Also speaking, former African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Amuneke said Rufai deserved to be honoured for his selfless service to the country.

“Rufai served Nigeria with all his heart,” Amuneke said. “It’s really sad that he’s gone. Of course, we all know that death is something no one can avoid, but this came too soon.

“In Nigeria, we often wait until someone dies before we begin to praise them. That shouldn’t be the case. I just want to stay quiet, reflect, and thank him for everything he did not just for Nigeria, but for the game of football as a whole.”

Amuneke also called on football authorities to pay more attention to the welfare of current and retired players, adding that health and support should not be overlooked.

Speaking in a similar vein, Etin Esin said, ‘It is so painful that my friend, Dodo Mayana, is no more. we played together in Belgium and I cherish those times we spent together. He was a fantastic guy, hardly got upset about anything but was firm. I can only say my condolences to his family, his loss may be too much for them at this time. May his soul rest in peace.”

All the former players also called on the Nigerian government and football authorities to immortalize Rufai for his outstanding service to the nation. They also encouraged footballers both young and old to take their health seriously and called for better support for retired athletes.