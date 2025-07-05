Peter Rufai: The Royal Who Ditched Crown For Goalkeepers’ Gloves

Ajibade Olusesan

Peter Rufai was born into royalty, but he chose a path far removed from the throne. Instead of ruling his people from a palace in Lagos, he ruled the penalty box in football stadiums across Africa and Europe. Known fondly by fans as “Dodo Mayana,” Rufai became one of Nigeria’s greatest goalkeepers, unarguably the best of his era, a national hero whose name evokes pride, nostalgia, and respect.

Thursday morning, Nigeria lost this football legend. Rufai died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 61 after battling illness for weeks. But even in death, his legacy as the goalkeeper who chose gloves over the crown remains strong and inspiring.

Born on August 24, 1963, Peter Rufai was the son of a traditional ruler from the Idimu area in Lagos State. As the eldest son, tradition dictated that he assume the family’s royal title. But Rufai had other ideas. He was drawn not to the rhythm of royal drums but to the heartbeat of a football bouncing on a dusty street.

Rufai began his football journey in Lagos, playing for local clubs until fate took him to Stationery Stores FC, where he first gained national attention. In 1981, he led Stores to the final of the African Cup Winners’ Cup, where his incredible performances, including a crucial penalty save, alerted the country to his potential.

From there, he moved abroad, starting in the Benin Republic with AS Dragons, and then making his way to Europe. He played for Lokeren and Beveren in Belgium, Go Ahead Eagles in the Netherlands, and later Farense, Deportivo La Coruña, and Hércules CF in Portugal and Spain. His European journey wasn’t always smooth, but his work ethic, skill, and calm demeanour earned him respect wherever he played.

Rufai made his international debut in 1981, and over the next 17 years, he would go on to earn 65 caps for Nigeria. He was the team’s first-choice goalkeeper in three Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in 1984, 1988, and 1994 and helped the Super Eagles lift the trophy in Tunisia ’94.

It was in this tournament that Rufai truly cemented his place in the hearts of Nigerians. In the semifinal against Cote d’Ivoire, he made a decisive penalty save, setting the stage for Rashidi Yekini’s winning kick. Nigeria went on to beat Zambia in the final to win their second continental crown.

Rufai was also between the posts in Nigeria’s first two FIFA World Cup appearances in USA 1994 and France 1998. He captained the squad in 1994, leading the Super Eagles to the Round of 16, where they narrowly lost to Italy in one of the most emotional matches in Nigeria’s football history.

Beyond his performances, Rufai’s leadership was unmistakable. Calm under pressure, he was the anchor of the defence, a reassuring figure whose presence lifted the entire team.

After retiring from professional football in 2000, Rufai did not disappear from the game. Instead, he took on a new role: mentor. He founded the Staruf Football Academy in Lagos in 2010 and also ran a goalkeeping school in Spain. His goal was to train the next generation not just in shot-stopping, but in discipline, self-belief, and leadership.

Rufai believed in balancing football with education, urging young players to pursue both dreams. He often spoke out about the importance of character and values, and his influence continues to shape many young Nigerian footballers today.

Rufai was more than a footballer. He was a prince who chose passion over power, a leader on and off the field, and a symbol of what dedication can achieve. His penalty saves saved matches; his voice guided teammates; his legacy will inspire generations.

In a country where football often brings people together, Rufai was a unifier, a national treasure who truly “kept Nigeria out of trouble.”