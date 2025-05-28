Peter Okoye Speaks On Challenges Of Being Famous

Share

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P, has spoken about the challenges of fame after spending almost three decades in the entertainment industry.

New Telegraph reports that Mr P, in an interview on Naija FM, disclosed that despite praying for fame, he now finds himself avoiding public recognition.

According to him, he often wears facemasks, face caps, and sunglasses whenever he goes out or travels.

While reminiscing about enjoying everyday experiences like eating his favourite foods, including akara, bread, and a drink, Peter Okoye said he longs for normalcy, missing simple pleasures like buying roadside food, but cannot do it again without being recognised.

READ ALSO:

He said: “Before, we used to pray for fame but now when I go out or when I travel I cover my face with a facemask, a face cap and even sunglasses to avoid being spotted.

“Back then we prayed so hard for this game but now at this point in my life where I have been in the industry for three decades I think it’s time to live my life.

“Most of us celebrities have parts of our lives that we don’t enjoy. There are some days that I’d be driving and I’d want to stop at the road side and buy food like hot akara but I’d have to send someone, to avoid being spotted.

“But by the time the person goes, buys the slats and gets back, it’s no longer hot. I miss being able to eat akara bread and co, ABC, that’s the best burger ever. I still like that life”.

Share