Nigerian music star Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has opened up about the one thing that truly frightens him, which he said isn’t death.

In a recent appearance on the Nancy Isime Show, the award-winning singer explained that while many people fear dying, his deepest fear is slipping back into poverty.

According to him, experiencing hardship earlier in life left a mark he can never forget.

Mr P recalled growing up in extremely tough conditions. He described how his family once lived in a cramped boys’ quarter where eight children and their parents shared a single bedroom split in half by a curtain.

Things became worse when the landlord sold the property, leading to their home being demolished while they were still inside.

He recounted moments from that painful period, saying the experience of losing their home without warning is something that still stays with him.

Having lived through such hardship, he stressed that financial struggles — not death — are what truly scare him.

Mr P, now one of Nigeria’s most successful entertainers, said the memory of his family’s difficult past is what drives him to keep working hard and to ensure he never returns to the life he once knew.