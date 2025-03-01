Share

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of the defunct PSquare duo has denied his alleged involvement in the ongoing legal battles of his elder brother, Jude Okoye.

New Telegraph recall that Jude, the former manager of Peter and Paul Okoye of the defunct music group P-Square, was on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 remanded in the Ikoyi Correctional Facility following his arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of money laundering amounting to N1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59.

Following this, Pual Okoye, better known as Rude Boy had accused his twin brother, Peter, of being responsible for the fraud allegation against Jude.

Rude Boy made this known after securing Jude’s release from custody by staking his Ikoyi property while standing surety.

READ ALSO:

During the court hearing, Jude had pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and the court adjourned for Friday, February 28, 2025, for his bail hearing.

At the bail hearing on Friday, Rude Boy announced his willingness to stake one of his properties in Ikoyi, Lagos, as he stood surety for Jude to be released to him on bail.

Speaking with journalists after the court hearing, Paul said Peter was responsible for the fraud allegation against Jude.

Responding to Paul’s allegation in an interview with Saturday Beat, Peter’s manager, Emem Kush, said, “I don’t think Peter has any comments on this issue because the case is based on the EFCC investigation and Jude Okoye. I don’t see what Peter Okoye has to do with it.

“Peter’s petition was only against the company that has been receiving funds on his behalf. So, don’t mix up issues or create issues where there are none.

“The EFCC was the one that received all of this, so it’s best to speak to them to know their findings.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

