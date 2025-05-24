Peter Okoye Lied About Education, Royalties, Defence Tells Court

Share

In a dramatic twist in the ongoing $1 million fraud trial involving Nigerian music star Peter Okoye of P-Square and his former manager Jude Okoye, the defence counsel, Clement Onwuenwunor (SAN), on Friday accused Peter of misleading the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with false and contradictory claims.

The EFCC had arraigned Jude Okoye and his company, Northside Music Ltd, before the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, on a four-count charge bordering on alleged fraudulent conversion.

One of the charges accuses Jude and Northside Music of dishonestly converting $767,544.15 to personal use. The defendants have pleaded not guilty.

During cross-examination on Friday, Onwuenwunor told the court presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi that Peter’s testimony was fraught with inconsistencies and deliberate falsehoods intended to mislead the EFCC and discredit Jude Okoye.

The defence pointed to a major discrepancy in Peter’s academic claims, noting that he told the EFCC he was a graduate of the University of Abuja.

However, Onwuenwunor revealed Peter had actually dropped out of the institution. When confronted, Peter backtracked, claiming he merely said he “attended” the university, but EFCC records presented in court showed he described himself as a “graduate.” Peter then admitted he had not completed his studies.

Onwuenwunor further debunked Peter’s claim of having no access to the financial operations of Northside Entertainment Ltd.

Contrary to Peter’s assertion that Jude was the sole signatory to the company’s accounts, the defence produced a bank mandate listing Jude as a Category A signatory and Peter and his twin brother Paul as Category B signatories.

Bank statements submitted by the defence showed Peter personally withdrew substantial sums in both naira and dollars from the company’s accounts.

Several direct transfers from Jude to Peter were also highlighted, contradicting Peter’s claim under oath that he never benefited financially from Northside or Jude’s management.

The defence also challenged Peter’s testimony regarding royalty payments from Mad Solutions, the company managing P-Square’s music catalogue.

Peter had claimed he was unaware of the contract and had only received $25,000 and $20,000 in royalties, suggesting that Jude had diverted the rest.

However, Onwuenwunor presented documents signed by Jude, Peter, and Paul confirming equal royalty entitlements. Contrary to Peter’s claims, bank records revealed he received $4,330.47 and $5,837.35 as his first and second royalty payments, respectively—far less than the amounts he claimed under oath.

“Peter’s testimony before the EFCC is riddled with lies and misrepresentations. He has made multiple assertions that have now been shown to be false under cross-examination. This is not just a matter of forgetfulness. This is an intentional effort to mislead investigators and this honourable court,” Onwuenwunor argued.

Justice Oshodi admitted several documents—including EFCC statements and bank records—into evidence and urged the defence to ensure all materials are made available to the prosecution ahead of future proceedings.

“If you intend to use a document, make it available to them to make the trial faster,” the judge advised.

The trial has been adjourned to October 10 and 17, 2025, for continuation.

Share