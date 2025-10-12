Peter Okoye Calls Out US Waitress Over Tip Dispute

Nigerian singer and member of the defunct music duo, P-Square, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has sparked global discussion on social media after clashing with a U.S. waitress who accused him of leaving an insufficient tip during a recent outing in the United States (US).

The musician shared screenshots on X showing a direct message exchange between himself and the waitress, who reportedly confronted him for leaving a $60 tip on a $1,000 restaurant bill, approximately 6%, below the customary American tipping range of 15–20%.

In his post, Okoye criticised the waitress’s behaviour as “Rude and unprofessional,” alleging that she sent him a private message demanding more money after he had already paid and left the restaurant.

“You served me, I appreciated your service and tipped you $60, and you had the audacity to message me asking for more? That’s harassment,” Okoye wrote.

READ ALSO:

The singer added that he viewed the incident as disrespectful and possibly racially motivated, warning that he would report her to the restaurant’s management.

Shortly after his post went viral, social media users noted that the waitress’s account had been deleted amid mounting backlash from Nigerian fans.

The exchange quickly gained traction online, reigniting debates about cultural differences in tipping practices. While tipping is considered mandatory in the United States, where many servers earn sub-minimum wages and depend on gratuities to make up their income, countries like Nigeria generally pay service workers a fixed salary, and tipping is seen as optional or a gesture of appreciation.

Many Nigerian users defended Okoye, arguing that the waitress’s actions reflected a sense of entitlement, while some U.S.-based commenters pointed out that servers rely heavily on tips to survive.

The controversy also fed into the growing global conversation around “tipflation”, a term describing the increasing pressure on consumers to leave larger tips in more settings, from restaurants to digital payment platforms.

Despite the online storm, Mr P appeared unfazed, reaffirming his stance on boundaries and respect.

“Tipping is a choice, not an obligation,” he wrote. “You can’t guilt-trip people into paying extra just because they’re celebrities.”

The incident has since trended across social media platforms, with fans and cultural commentators using the moment to reflect on the intersection of fame, cultural norms, and the evolving expectations around service gratuities.