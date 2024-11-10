Peter Okoye Breaks Silence Amid Song Theft Allegations

Share

Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has reacted to accusations of song theft by his twin brother, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy.

In an extensive statement released on social media, Peter Okoye addressed the allegations surrounding his recent single “Winning” and shed light on the creative process that led to its release.

According to Peter, the song “Winning” was part of five tracks he had submitted for P-Square’s upcoming album, produced with contributions from Goldswarm, the co-producer.

Peter emphasized that the concept for “Winning” originated from his creative input after discovering a beat and adjusting the chord progression, leading to what the song has become today.

Peter disclosed that he collaborated with a songwriter known as Calypso, who composed and sent the hook of the song via a voice note.

The development of the song was reportedly carried out with awareness from both brothers as they were in the studio during its production phase.

He further explained that while the duo had an agreed process for song creation, Paul expressed interest in contributing to the song only after it had been completed.

This led to misunderstandings that now play out as accusations online, with Paul reportedly requesting the removal of the song from streaming platforms.

Peter defended his position by questioning why he held all related data and documentation for the song if it truly belonged to Paul.

He noted that tensions rose as creative differences became a recurring issue, leading him to step back for the sake of his mental well-being.

Peter closed his response with an appeal for peace, stating that his only wish is to create music, avoid drama, and continue celebrating successes together as a duo and individually.

