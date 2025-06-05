Peter Okoye Accuses Paul , Jude Of Betrayal

Share

Nigerian singer and dancer, of the defunct P-Square duo, Peter Okoye, has publicly called out his brothers, Paul and Jude Okoye, over what he described as a deliberate attempt to tarnish his image in their ongoing legal battle.

Peter made this known while reacting to a claim made by Jude Okoye’s lawyer in court via his Instagram story.

The lawyer had reportedly accused Peter of lying in a statement he submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as part of their royalty-related case.

Reacting to the new development, the singer accused his brothers’ publicist of orchestrating a smear campaign to make him appear dishonest.

He warned that he is not like others who have been previously wronged in the industry, referencing artists like May D and Cynthia Morgan, who had public fallouts with the Okoye brothers in the past.

He wrote, “Exactly what I was talking about: their publicist doing everything for me to look like a liar. I am not May D or Cynthia Morgan; I am Peter Okoye, the one and only the rock/okwute of the Okoyes. The truth shall surely prevail.

Una thief abi una no thief?”

Peter also revealed that watching how late singer Mohbad’s situation unfolded made him vow never to suppress his truth again.

He added, “After watching everything about Mohbad’s death and how the whole thing played out to date, I decided I would never play the bigger person nor act as the mature one. And that’s exactly what led to this whole madness. Simply because I was trying to be the bigger person! Omo! Never again.”

The artist alleged that he was manipulated during the much-publicised November 2021 reunion of P-Square, stating that he now feels used and betrayed.

“Only to find out that I was actually used in the whole November 2021 reunion! But since we are in court, I will wait for the right time to tell what really went down. Family doesn’t steal from family. Una thief abi una no thief?”

Peter’s latest outburst has sparked conversations online, with fans expressing concern over the deepening rift between the Okoye brothers.

