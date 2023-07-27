Peter Obi’s Alleged Photo With Simon Ekpa, Fake – Media Office

The media office of the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi has said the picture making the rounds supposedly to be that of Obi and Finland-based irritant Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, is fake.

The Head, Obi-Datti Media, Diran Onifade, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the picture was a handiwork of people desperate to drag Obi’s name into disrepute, “by linking him with the ugly story that Ekpa has become in Nigeria.”

The statement explained that a picture, which was taken by Obi with an admirer on a Virgin Flight on Friday, July 21, 2023, was inserted with a cropped picture of Aisha Yusuf behind, to make it look real.

“The memory may be short to forget that Obi was the first to describe the sit-at-home thing as an act being engineered and bred by a criminal that the system has refused to squarely tackle.

“Now that the menace of this crime is becoming manifest even to attract the views of the nation’s parliament, it may be necessary to critically study the handling of this crime,” it suggested.

The statement also denied that Obi is giving out 20GB free data and N5,000 airtime, in celebration of his 62nd birthday.

“This is a scam!” it added and warned subscribers not to fall to the antics of fraudsters.

“It is mindboggling that these criminal ploys are passed off as playing politics. Instead of seeking the line of a final solution to the cankerworm that has embarrassingly held the region and the country down, some mischief makers who are obsessed with Peter Obi’s rising fame are concerned with linking him to Ekpa,” it added.

Obi-Datti media advised the people trying to dent Obi’s image to channel such in

Obi-Datti Media office thinks that tackling Nigeria’s socio-political and economic challenges.