Peter Obi Worried Over Insecurity In Nigeria

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to provide security to the country and save the citizens from terrorist attacks.

Obi, in a press statement issued on X on Monday, said Nigeria is under siege, as the scale of insecurity is spreading widely all over the country.

He noted that in the Ngoshe community, Borno State, terrorists overpowered and killed Nigerian soldiers and several citizens, while abducting more than 100 women and children.

According to him, several states, including Nasarawa, Kogi, Oyo, Kebbi and Benue, as well as Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have been attacked by terrorists who have taken over their farms and forests, disrupting economic activities and forcing entire villages to flee in fear.

“In Nasarawa’s Kadarko area alone, 14,318 civilians are now registered as internally displaced persons (IDPs),” he stated, adding that in Kebbi State, terrorists’ third deadly attack in a month resulted in death of soldiers and citizens.

“In Oyo State, travellers were abducted in the dead of night along the Kishi‑Igbeti road, their whereabouts still unknown. In Ondo State, criminals shot at, abducted and wounded innocent citizens,” Obi recounted.

He regretted that Abuja, the nation’s seat of power, was not spared from these attacks, disclosing that about 19 persons, including women and children, were abducted from their homes in Kubwa, a suburb of the city, this week.

“This is yet another grim reminder that insecurity is no longer distant but now a norm.

“These are national tragedies happening simultaneously all over our country, claiming the lives of civilians and security operatives alike, yet our leaders are silent,” he said.

Obi expressed worry at the continued silence of the government in these attacks, “as if Nigerian lives no longer matter,” and said the ruling class were instead “more preoccupied with how to snatch, grab, and run away with the next election.

“These are not just news items; Nigerians deserve commitment and leadership that puts their safety and welfare first.”

The former Anambra State governor reminded the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government that the primary responsibility of any government is to secure the lives and property of its citizens.

“It is time to restore security, dignity, and hope to every corner of this nation,” he demanded.